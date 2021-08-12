NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Data from the 2020 Census is out after being delayed by the pandemic.
It shows the country is more racially and ethnically diverse.
The white, non-Hispanic population declined for the first time in the nation's history but remains the largest racial group.
Overall, the U.S. population grew just over 7%.
Meanwhile, according to the Census, New York City's population has grown and is now 8.8 million.
Yonkers is now the third-largest city in New York, knocking Rochester to number four.