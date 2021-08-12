NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to an attempted rape in the Bronx.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was walking near Southern Boulevard and Jennings Street when an unknown man tried to talk to her and started following her.

When they reached the corner of East 172nd Street and Seabury Place, he allegedly exposed himself, demanded the woman perform a sex act and threatened to stab her.

The woman tried to run away, but she tripped and fell. Police say that’s when the man climbed on top of her, tried to stab her with an unknown object and punched her in the face.

Police say the woman managed to get away from him and run. The man also ran off.

The woman was treated for scrapes and bruises at the scene.

Police have released photos and videos of the man walking near East Tremont Avenue and White Plains Road before the incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.