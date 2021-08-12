Dangerous HeatExcessive Heat Warning In Effect; Tips For Staying Cool & Safe
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Concourse, Local TV, New York, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother and her 15-year-old daughter are among three people slashed during a fight in the Bronx.

The attack happened around 1 p.m. Thursday inside the BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Concourse section.

READ MORE: Sources: 13-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Lightning Strike In The Bronx, 6 Others Hurt

Police say a man and woman argued with three people after someone may have cut the line.

READ MORE: FDA Allows Extra COVID Vaccine Dose For Some Immunocompromised Americans

The woman then reportedly pulled out a sharp object and slashed the mother and daughter on the face and stabbed another customer in the arm.

The two suspects are under arrest.

MORE NEWS: Incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul Says She Supports School Mask Mandate; NYC Steams Ahead With In-Person Learning Plan

The victims are expected to be OK.

CBSNewYork Team