NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother and her 15-year-old daughter are among three people slashed during a fight in the Bronx.
The attack happened around 1 p.m. Thursday inside the BJ's Wholesale Club in the Concourse section.
Police say a man and woman argued with three people after someone may have cut the line.
The woman then reportedly pulled out a sharp object and slashed the mother and daughter on the face and stabbed another customer in the arm.
The two suspects are under arrest.
The victims are expected to be OK.