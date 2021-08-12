Today will be even hotter with highs in the low to mid-90s and feels-like temps near 105 degrees — 110 in the hottest spots. Much of the area will be under an excessive heat warning (105-110 degrees), with our distant suburbs under heat advisories (95-105 degrees).

Strong, potentially severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into the evening, with the best chance off to our north and west. This activity is expected to fizzle out as it approaches the city, but some showers and rumbles of thunder are still possible, with mainly quiet conditions expected the remainder of the night. Expect temps to fall into the 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid again with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s with feels-like temps of 100-105 degrees. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories will remain in effect.

Saturday will remain hot, but it won’t be quite as hot. Outside of the heat, expect showers and rumbles of thunder around the area as a cold front pushes through. Highs will be in the upper 80s with feels-like temps in the low 90s.