NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s important to check on the elderly and pets during oppressive heat, but don’t forget to keep an eye on your kids, too.

The pool is the obvious way to beat the heat, but really any form of cold water will do.

“Campers have swim during day, but they also have water slides. We have the sprinklers on on our field as well,” said Katie Duffy, director of camps at Asphlat Green.

At Asphalt Green summer day camp on the East Side, the extreme heat means a modified schedule.

“We have a heavily indoor schedule or areas that utilize our outdoor spaces that are in shade,” Duffy told CBS2’s Alice Gainer. “We have water coolers everywhere you look, and all of our coaches and specialists will take time during the activity to say, ‘OK, stop. We’re going to go and have some water.’ Because it’s easy to forget.”

Four-year-old Lily stayed at camp Thursday. Her mom Samantha Sagui says she hesitated only momentarily about sending her in the heat.

“I wasn’t that worried about it, although I did stop and think about it for a minute today,” she said.

“Kids are really good at withstanding higher temperatures than adults,” said Dr. Eric Cioe-Peña, director of global health at Northwell Health.

But Cioe-Peña says they’re not usually good about letting you know they need water or are too hot, so just like the camp does, he suggests scheduling water breaks and cooling off breaks.

“When you see a child starting to get redder, it’s because they’re trying to cool off and that’s a sign that they need to get out of that environment,” he said.

He says signs of heat exhaustion include “[lethargy] or acting sleepy at a time when it’s not their nap time, acting confused, difficulty walking, so stumbling around.”

As for complaints about the extreme temperatures, 10-year-old James was just happy that the sun was out for a while Thursday afternoon.

“This summer has been, like, really rainy,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered other summer safety tips:

Dress them in light, loose-fitting clothing.

Don’t leave children in a parked car, even if the windows are rolled down.

Keep children hydrated, but keep them away from drinks that are too cold or too sugary.

Cooling centers are open throughout the five boroughs and public pool hours have been extended to 8 p.m.

