NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.
It happened inside a deli on Bainbridge Avenue in Fordham Manor just after 4 p.m.
According to investigators, a man walked in and shot 21-year-old Jayquan Lewis several times before taking off.
Lewis died after being rushed to a local hospital.
Police believe the victim may have been targeted.