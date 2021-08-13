Cuomo InvestigationAndrew Cuomo Impeachment Investigation To Be Suspended
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Fordham Manor, Local TV, New York, NYC Shootings, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

It happened inside a deli on Bainbridge Avenue in Fordham Manor just after 4 p.m.

READ MORE: New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

According to investigators, a man walked in and shot 21-year-old Jayquan Lewis several times before taking off.

READ MORE: Human Remains Found In A Barrel In Ridgefield Park

Lewis died after being rushed to a local hospital.

MORE NEWS: Exclusive: NYPD Using $4M Seized From Drug Trafficking Busts To Renovate Basketball Courts At NYCHA Developments

Police believe the victim may have been targeted.

CBSNewYork Team