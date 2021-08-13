NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers in Washington have passed a bill that will honor the legendary Harlem Hellfighters with the Congressional Gold Medal.
The 369th Infantry Regiment was made up of Black soldiers who fought heroically in World War I, despite facing discrimination within the U.S. Army.
Most were members of the New York National Guard.
“They were pushed aside, yet they fought. They fought with the French, next to the French, and then they came back to America to face discrimination and racism and Jim Crow,” Rep. Adriano Espaillat said.
The Congressional Gold Medal officially recognizes the Harlem Hellfighters for their bravery and outstanding service in World War I.
The bill now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.