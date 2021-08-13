Cuomo InvestigationAndrew Cuomo Impeachment Investigation To Be Suspended
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a series of robberies in Lower Manhattan.

All three incidents happened on Aug. 2.

Police are investigating a series of robberies that happened in Lower Manhattan on Aug. 2, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police say around 6 p.m., a group of individuals approached a 66-year-old man inside an AT&T Store on Broadway near Leonard Street. The group allegedly punched the man, then stole items from the store and ran off.

About an hour and a half later, inside a smoke shop on Fulton Street near Cliff Street, police say the group demanded a store clerk give them items from the store, but they fled empty-handed.

Fifteen minutes after that, the group allegedly approached a 29-year-old man inside a business on William Street near Fulton Street, pulled out a knife and stole property from the store before running off.

No one was seriously injured in any of the incidents.

Police have released photos and video of the individuals.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBSNewYork Team