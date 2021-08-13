Dangerous HeatExcessive Heat Warning In Effect; Tips For Staying Cool & Safe
By CBSNewYork Team

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

A heat dome is a considerably large geographic area under the influence of high pressure in which excessively hot and humid conditions persist.

A pattern sets up where hot air at the surface rises into the atmosphere, returns to the surface due to the high pressure – and the process repeats.

Since the hot air can’t escape — it’s as if there’s a lid in the atmosphere — it is referred to as a heat dome.

A simple pattern change usually breaks down a heat dome, such as the passage of a cold front, and, furthermore, replaces the hot air mass with a relatively cool one.

This is the scenario we’re anticipating over the weekend into early next week where temperatures will return to near normal.

