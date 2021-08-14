NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three men have been hospitalized after being shot in Brooklyn.
It happened around midnight on Marcy Avenue in Bed-Stuy.
Police say two or three people opened fire on the men before taking off.
The victims were taken to Kings County Hospital, where they’re all expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.