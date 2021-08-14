NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects seen on surveillance video robbing a deliveryman at gunpoint in Brooklyn.
It happened on Aug. 6 in the vestibule of a building on Gelston Avenue near 90th Street.
Surveillance video shows the two suspects waiting while the deliveryman goes in, and then rush at him with a gun drawn.
Police say they got away with $50 and the deliveryman's phone.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.