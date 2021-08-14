NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A candlelight vigil to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 was held in Brooklyn on Saturday.
About two dozen people gathered in Park Slope to mourn the lives lost and to show support to those who have lost a family member during the pandemic.
Attendees lit candles and listened to a violinist perform before listening to some heartfelt speeches.
"So many people were taken so abruptly because we had no way of controlling it, so I think it's just important to remember them as individual lives and as the people that they were," said organizer Andra Tomsa, with the nonprofit Spare.
Organizers say the only way to end this pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated.