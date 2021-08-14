SOUTHOLD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Parts of Long Island have been hit with a rash of deadly drug overdoses.
Police say five people died in Southold and one person died in Shelter Island in the last eight days.
One person was able to be saved.
Investigators believe the deaths are linked to a batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Police continue to investigate.