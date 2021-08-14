NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an individual threatened someone with a needle and tried to rob them on a train in Chelsea earlier this month.
It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 5.READ MORE: Tour Bus With Over 50 People On Board Overturns In Upstate New York
According to police, the individual approached a 25-year-old man on board a northbound F train, demanded money and pulled out a hypodermic needle.
When the train arrived at the West 23rd Street station, the individual ran off emptyhanded.
WANTED for AN Attempted Robbery on northbound "F" train approaching the West 23rd Street. #manhattan@NYPD13pct on 8/5/21 @ 10:45 PM. Perpetrator approached victim and demanded money. Reward up to $3500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/pdNiFaTEa7READ MORE: NYPD: 2 Individuals Wanted For Punching Woman, Stealing Phone After Argument On Subway
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 11, 2021
The victim was not hurt.
Police have released surveillance video of the individual.MORE NEWS: New York Transit Museum Reopens In Brooklyn
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.