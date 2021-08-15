NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is joining the effort to send help to Haiti, after the country was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake Saturday.

At least 724 people have been confirmed dead, and thousands more have been injured.

The NYPD said all precincts will be collecting medical supplies, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food, bottled water and clothing for those in need.

The people of Haiti need your help! You can now bring donations to any NYPD station house to help in the earthquake relief effort.

On Saturday, CBS2’s Cory James spoke with a Brooklyn woman whose 88-year-old aunt, Lola, was killed when the quake hit.

“She was cooking in the back of the house at the time, so the house fell on her. She didn’t make it,” Helene Pierre said.

New York City Councilwoman Farah Louis said she was working with people in Haiti to help those here track down missing loved ones.

“We’re doing our due diligence to contact people from other towns and other communities to go out to where the earthquake happened to see if they can find folks for us,” she said.

She said her office is also providing grief counseling and accepting donations of water, PPE and medical supplies. Donations can be dropped off at the Haitian American Caucus, CapraCare and Brooklyn Commons.

Area residents who have family in Haiti said they haven’t been able to contact them.

The community, along with local leaders, are encouraging people to do what ever they can to help with the crisis, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

“I can see their houses. They’re all on the floor, so it’s really painful,” Gladys Chevlier said. “I’m still shaking. I’m still shaking.”

“As a Haitian, I feel their pain,” Pastor Edy Bichotte said.

“Why can’t Haiti get a break? It’s a very terrible situation, and we’re asking, again, for support,” Nassau County Legislator Carrie Solages said.

“I tell people, I encourage people to look at grassroots organizations that are on the ground in Haiti to help,” Assembly member Michaelle Solages said.

A pastor CBS2 spoke with at a Haitian church in Elmont said one parishioner lost 20 family members.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.