NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video of a woman being arrested at Manhattan’s Riverside Park is sparking outrage online.
Her crime was walking her dogs without leashes.
Dora Marchand, 29, says at first, officers were going to give her a warning, but they placed her in handcuffs when she couldn’t show them any ID, which she says she left at her apartment.
Marchand says she was taken to a holding cell and left handcuffed for two hours before she was released.
“I was pretty calm the whole time, like, I didn’t, like, curse them out,” she said. “They put me in a cell by myself … I felt like they were treating me like a criminal.”
The Parks Department, however, is defending the officers' actions, saying the video doesn't show Marchand becoming confrontational when she was asked for ID.
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on August 13.