NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of groping a 61-year-old woman early Wednesday morning in Upper Manhattan.
It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. near Sherman Avenue and Dyckman Street in Inwood.
Police said the suspect reached his hand under the woman’s shirt and grabbed her chest.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.