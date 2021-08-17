CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island City, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An explosion rocked a house Tuesday in Long Island City, Queens.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. on 47th Avenue near 39th Street.

READ MORE: New Yorkers Battling Cancer Get 1st COVID Booster Shots; 3rd Dose Soon To Be Recommended For All

Chopper 2 was overhead, where crews could be seen examining a structure behind the house.

READ MORE: Times Square Landmark Struck By Stray Bullet

It appears someone was working on a piece of equipment when it exploded.

One person was taken to Cornell Medical Center with serious burns.

MORE NEWS: 'Beyond Egregious:' MTA Conductor Removed From Service After Video Appears To Show Girlfriend Driving Train

The incident remains under investigation.

CBSNewYork Team