NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of Broadway’s biggest stars are celebrating New York’s reopening with a new version of a famous song.
"New York State of Mind" features performers, musicians and more.
It was produced by the volunteer group NYC Next to celebrate the city's return.
“The arts are the oxygen of New York, and Broadway opening is like the city can breathe again,” Stephen Colbert said.
"I am so ready to get back on stage and ready to have that amazing exchange that only performers and audience participants can have each and every night," said LaChanze.