NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A disturbing assault has been caught on camera.
Police are looking for the man seen groping a woman on the street in Williamsburg, then punching her in the face when she tried to fight back.
Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning near South 4th and Havemeyer Streets.
The 26-year-old victim suffered bruising and swelling to her face, but is expected to be OK.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.