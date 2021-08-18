NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five men in their 20s were shot while playing dice overnight in Brooklyn.

The drive-by shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, crime scene tape now wraps around scattered chairs and shell casing lay next to dice on the sidewalk.

“People got shot. They ran away all the way in the back. I just clean up, it was all blood in here,” nearby deli worker Ala Alaghim told Dias. “Feeling not safe here.”

The victims range in age from 21 to 29. They were all rushed to area hospitals in stable condition.

Police said the gunman drove away in a dark colored sedan. So far, no arrests have been made.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday the city is trying its hardest to combat the uptick in gun violence.

“The key is more gun arrests. We’re at the highest level of gun arrests in 25 years. More cooperation between NYPD and community to get the information,” he said.

Citywide, shooting incidents have been down the past month by almost 28%. But year to date, they’re up more than 10%. Shooting victims for the year are also up by 8%, with more than 1,176 victims.