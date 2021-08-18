NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We are just days away from this weekend’s Homecoming Concert at Central Park, organized by New York’s very own Clive Davis.

He is one of the world’s biggest music moguls, but make no mistake, Davis is a true New Yorker at heart.

“I was born in New York, bred in New York,” Davis told CBS2’s Cory James.

So you can imagine when Mayor Bill de Blasio reached out to him months ago about putting together a lineup of performers for the We Love NYC Homecoming Concert…

“I said yes immediately,” Davis said.

The Grammy Award-winning music legend rallied some of the biggest artists for a star-studded performance at Central Park.

Celebrities like Jennifer Hudson, Andrea Bocelli and Bruce Springsteen to name a few.

“I wanted every genre of music,” Davis said.

Music that Davis believes can soothe the pain many have endured because of the pandemic.

“Nothing else can penetrate … even in the darkest years,” Davis said.

And with the anticipation of more brighter days ahead…

“How proud are you of New York City?” James asked.

“I am steep; it’s my heart,” Davis said.

The longtime music executive is pouring his heart into Saturday’s big event, hoping to create an unforgettable night of music in the cultural capital of the world.

“I gotta ask, any surprises? Can we expect Celine Dion to come down from a helicopter on stage?” James asked.

“Celine Dion will not be coming down by helicopter, but yes, there will be artists that will be surprises,” Davis said.

In order to see those surprises in person, concertgoers must show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination to get in.

The concert starts at 5 p.m. Saturday on the Great Lawn.