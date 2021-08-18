NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hostess is recalling some batches of its soft white hot dog and hamburger buns because they may be contaminated with listeria and salmonella.
Hostess says it hasn't received any reports of illness.
The affected products have best-by dates that run through Oct. 4.
Hostess says consumers should either throw out the buns or return them to the store for a refund.
For more information, click here.