NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have canceled an AMBER Alert issued for a girl from Queens.

They say Jaila Puello, 7, was found safe after allegedly being taken by her father Jean Puello, 40.

Sources say the girl was found unharmed in the vicinity of a relative’s home and is being taken to a hospital for observation.

Her father is still at large.

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, it was a scary situation for that little girl and her mother. She was abducted from her apartment here in Elmhurst early this morning after a violent encounter between her parents.

It was around 1 a.m. when Jean Puello showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Grand Avenue near Van Horn Street, Caloway reported.

Police say Puello barged in, assaulted the woman, ripped off her clothes, and tried to rape her. He also allegedly threatened her with a knife.

The 29-year-old mother kicked her attacker and managed to escape to the laundry room, where she called police.

That’s when Puello allegedly grabbed their 7-year-old child.., Jaila Puello, and fled the apartment.

“Well I can’t imagine the fear and what the child is going through too. It’s very scary,” said Elmhurst resident Fouzia Chenafi.

Neighbors and people in the building were heartbroken by the news, and worried about the child.

“I just hope he’s not going to hurt the child, because the child has nothing to do with it,” said Elmhurst resident Alanis Manalang.

Across the five boroughs, message boards and billboards alerted drivers about the missing girl until the AMBER alert was canceled.

Nick Caloway contributed to this report.