NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul spent a second day in a row Wednesday in New York City.
She joined New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter touring Louis Armstrong School in Corona, Queens. She said getting kids safely back into classrooms is a top priority.READ MORE: Gov. Cuomo Files Retirement Papers Ahead Of Resignation, Pardons 10 People
“This time away from school, away from their support system, away from the life they used to know, has been debilitating for too many of our children, and we’re going to have to help them recover,” she said.READ MORE: Connecticut Gov. Lamont: Statewide Mask Mandate In All Classrooms To Stay In Place For At Least First Month Of School
The visit comes a day after Hochul held a roundtable meeting with parents and educators in the city and met privately with Mayor Bill de Blasio.MORE NEWS: Incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul Meets With New York City School Parents, Mayor, And Public Advocate
Hochul is set to sworn in as the 57th governor of New York next week.