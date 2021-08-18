Today will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with perhaps a few showers off to our N&W. It will remain humid with highs in the low 80s.
Tonight we’ll watch the remnants of Fred push through. We’re expecting showers and some embedded thunderstorms (gusty winds and an iso’d tornado are possible) with the heaviest rainfall to our N&W. Rainfall amounts will range from 0-1″ with 1-3+” across some of our northwest suburbs. While localized flash flooding is possible, there’s currently only a flash flood watch in effect for Sullivan county.
The remnants of Fred will exit early tomorrow morning with perhaps a few leftover showers on the backside of the system. It will be warmer and still humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Friday will be partly sunny and warm with just a slight chance of showers/t’storms. Expect highs in the mid 80s.