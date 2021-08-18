CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, New York weather

Today will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with perhaps a few showers off to our N&W. It will remain humid with highs in the low 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight we’ll watch the remnants of Fred push through. We’re expecting showers and some embedded thunderstorms (gusty winds and an iso’d tornado are possible) with the heaviest rainfall to our N&W. Rainfall amounts will range from 0-1″ with 1-3+” across some of our northwest suburbs. While localized flash flooding is possible, there’s currently only a flash flood watch in effect for Sullivan county.

(Credit: CBS2)

The remnants of Fred will exit early tomorrow morning with perhaps a few leftover showers on the backside of the system. It will be warmer and still humid with highs in the mid 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Friday will be partly sunny and warm with just a slight chance of showers/t’storms. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

CBSNewYork Team