HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island is gearing up for possible storm damage from Tropical Depression Fred.
Crews are getting emergency vehicles ready to deal with potential flooding and downed trees.
Fred’s been making its way up the coast from Florida with 70 mile per hour winds and a lot of rain.
“We are expecting it to hit the Tri-State Area approximately 2 in the morning [Thursday] with at least heavy rains, particularly on Long Island. The problem is if this storm takes any turn to the east, we could be in for a significant amount more rain,” Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said.
Officials urge residents to have extra supplies on hand in case of flooding and power outages.