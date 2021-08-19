NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Imagine leaving an electronic store, only to have your $1,000 purchase stolen as you step outside.
That's what happened to a 50-year-old woman in the Bronx earlier this month at a Best Buy in the Concourse section.
Police said she had just purchased a new iPad and smart keyboard, when a suspect hopped off a Citi Bike and grabbed her bag.
Surveillance video shows him sprinting away from the scene.
It happened back on August 2 near Cedar Lane and East 151 Street.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.