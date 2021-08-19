NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Broadway cast of “The Lion King” returned with a soul-stirring rehearsal.
Video shows Tshidi Mayne leading the ensemble in a performance of "Circle of Life," the show's moving opening number.
It was the cast’s first rehearsal after being apart since March 2020.READ MORE: Long Beach Residents Fighting Construction Of New Pump Station Near Homes
The musical premiered on Broadway in November 1997 and won six Tony Awards.
Performances resume Sept. 14.
For a list of Broadway reopening dates, click here.