CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Broadway, Disney, Local TV, New York, The Lion King

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Broadway cast of “The Lion King” returned with a soul-stirring rehearsal.

Video shows Tshidi Mayne leading the ensemble in a performance of “Circle of Life,” the show’s moving opening number.

READ MORE: Woman Believed To Be Oldest Living Long Islander Celebrates 110th Birthday

It was the cast’s first rehearsal after being apart since March 2020.

READ MORE: Long Beach Residents Fighting Construction Of New Pump Station Near Homes

The musical premiered on Broadway in November 1997 and won six Tony Awards.

Performances resume Sept. 14.

MORE NEWS: Carriage Horse Controversy Swirls After Fresh Allegations Of Abuse

For a list of Broadway reopening dates, click here.

CBSNewYork Team