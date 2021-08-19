NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the mysterious death of a 26-year-old woman last seen alive in Chinatown.
Sources say a woman got a call alleging her friend was drunk and needed help getting home early Wednesday.
That friend called an Uber to pick up the victim and bring her to her house in Flushing.
Police later found surveillance video of four men putting the victim into the backseat of the Uber.
When the vehicle arrived in Flushing, the 26-year-old couldn’t be woken up.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police found she had burns from her lower lip to her chest area.
The death has been deemed suspicious.