NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A water main break created a big mess Thursday on the Upper East Side.

Cellphone video captured the water gurgling up and flowing down Third Avenue, past parked bicycles and outdoor dining structures.

“I said, ‘What’s going on?’ I see the water coming from the floor,” restaurant worker Nicodemus Pedraza told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

#UpperEastSide: 3rd Ave shut down from about 78th St to 82nd St as crews deal with a water main break. Several buildings don’t have water right now @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/wv0l5Kt3O5 — Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) August 19, 2021

Pedraza said he saw the commotion outside when he got to work at Tiramisu Restaurant, one of several buildings without water.

The city Department of Environmental Protections is investigating exactly what happened, and Con Edison is also on the scene checking to see if any of its underground equipment is affected.

Crews are expected to be on the scene for several hours, so drivers should avoid the area on Third Avenue between 79th and 82nd streets.

The cause of the break is under investigation and repairs are underway.

Last month, a contractor damaged another water main in the neighborhood, sending a geyser of water shooting 20 feet into the air.