NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting Thursday in Brooklyn.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on St. John's Place near Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.
Both victims, ages 54 and 30 years old, were taken to Kings County Hospital, where the woman later died.
The man was treated for a gunshot wound to his arm and listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.