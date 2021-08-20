CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm with just a slight chance of showers/t’storms. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

Tomorrow’s looking more unsettled with sct’d showers/t’storms… some localized flooding can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We’ll then have to keep an eye on, what is currently Tropical Storm Henri, late Saturday night into Sunday; current projections take it just east of Long Island Sunday afternoon as a weak category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane watches, tropical storm watches and storm surge watches have been issued east of the city where strong winds (50+ mph), heavy rainfall (2+”) and coastal flooding seem more likely… less rainfall and less intense winds are expected towards the city/NJ. Regardless of any future wobbling of the track, it looks like dangerous rip currents, beach erosion and highs surf is expected this weekend.

