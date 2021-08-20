By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Well, as the remnants of Fred departed Wednesday night, some severe weather was seen in the wake. Tornado alerts went off across New Jersey and one confirmed tornado was found. Now, we unfortunately must turn to Tropical Storm Henri, which will affect the region this weekend, with a focus on Sunday.
Long Island looks to bear the brunt again, with the potential for some heavy bands of rain and beach erosion. This storm warrants watching, as the core is very strong and potentially dangerous.
Until then, expect the risk for an isolated shower or storm through Saturday PM. Temps remain in the mid 80s but with tropical humidity, it feels like the 90s especially inland.
Stay tuned for the latest on Henri!