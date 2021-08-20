NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a show of support for the Haitian earthquake victims at an event in Newark on Friday.
City Hall hosted “Prayers for Haiti” and helped coordinate relief efforts.
“We need to make sure that we extend our heart, our love, our hand, whatever we have, and we’re going to do more than this. Obviously, we’re going to try to join with the state and some other folks who send goods and services on over there,” Mayor Ras Baraka said.
Residents and organizations can drop off canned goods and new clothes at Family Manor, located at 795 Sanford Ave., from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday. For more ways to help, click here.