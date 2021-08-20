AVOCA, Pa. (CBSNewYork) — A pilot from an air show team based on Long Island has been killed in a plane crash.
The crash happened around noon Friday as the plane was leaving the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania.
Andy Travnicek was part of the GEICO Skytypers Team.
He was preparing for the Great Pocono Raceway Air Show this weekend.
Travnicek was the only person on board.
He had previously served in the U.S. armed forces.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.