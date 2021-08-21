NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man was caught on camera attacking a 76-year-old man on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.
It happened near Church Avenue and East 18th Street around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 14.
According to police, the suspect said something to the victim before shoving him to the ground and grabbing a $300 chain from around his neck.
The man suffered a scrape on his chest and elbow, but refused medical attention, police said.
The suspect fled on foot. He is believed to be in his late teens and was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or, for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.