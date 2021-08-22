NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA says Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad plan to return to regular weekday service Monday morning following suspensions due to Henri.
All other parts of LIRR and Metro-North systems that were suspended on Sunday will resume regular service after 4 a.m. Monday.