NORWALK, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Flood waters are slowly rising in parts of Connecticut as impacts from Henri settles in.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is monitoring and prepared to respond to flash flooding, storm surge and power outages.

Nursing homes had been evacuated from Apple of Saybrook, Apple of Mystic, Apple of Guilford and Apple of West Haven. Some 248 residents were affected.

WATCH: Gov. Ned Lamont Holds Briefing On Henri’s Impact

“We’re bringing in utility folks from across the region, from as far away as Texas,” Lamont said.

Crews from Georgia Power tweeted they dispatched to Connecticut to assist in restoring power.

We’re part of the Mutual Assistance Network — a group of utilities ready to travel and support other’s during storms. Today, our crews left at 6 a.m. headed toward Hartford, CT in anticipation of #Henri making landfall. pic.twitter.com/OKRuXwlV7b — Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) August 22, 2021

The high tide and some storm surge brought flooding to the parking lot of the East Norwalk Boating and Yacht Club in Norwalk at around noon.

The water was filling the parking light at the Harbor Lights restaurant. There was no water when CBS2’s Tony Aiello arrived at around 9:45 a.m.

During Superstorm Sandy, some buildings along the Norwalk River and the Long Island sound got about two feet of water due to storm surge. That’s not what’s expected as a result of Henri, however.

As #Henri moves in, we're working to clear tree damage caused by the strong winds, like here in Old Saybrook. Our troubleshooters and tree crews will be focused on clearing blocked roads—making our communities safe and allowing crews access to restore power. pic.twitter.com/VCcbLLyq1i — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) August 22, 2021

Eversource Energy tweeted a picture of a tree on power lines in Old Saybrook. That took out power to more than 20,000 residents.

Lamont says that, after a terrible response following Tropical Storm Isaias, the state has been all over the utility companies to improve, and they’ve told him they are ready for whatever Henri brings.

“They’re going to have twice as many people on the ground prepositioned as we had a year ago. That makes a big difference, and we’re going to be able to respond faster, and respond in a way that does everything we can to keep you safe,” Lamont said.

That means abiding by that saying “Turn around, don’t drown” when you see water covering a roadway. All along coastal Connecticut, there are roads that go underneath the Metro North New Haven line, which are notorious for flooding in storms. That’s been a big focus of the towns up and down the coast, Aiello reported.

The worst of the rain and wind is still on the way. Connecticut is expected to get pounded for several hours Sunday afternoon.

