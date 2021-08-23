NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The hockey world is mourning the loss of Rangers legend Rod Gilbert, but his legacy stretches way beyond the ice.

As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports, Gilbert was also a New York treasure.

Gilbert was a Hall of Fame hockey player on the ice, and remembered as Hall of Fame person off it.

Known as “Mr. Ranger,” the Montreal-born winger played his entire 18-year career as a Blueshirt. When he retired in 1978, he had the second most points by a winger in NHL history, only behind the great Gordie Howe.

Gilbert, an 8-time All Star and the franchise’s leader in points and all-time goals, was the first Ranger to have his number 7 retired.

Since that retirement, Gilbert lived up to that moniker Mr. Ranger by being an ambassador for the team, showing up at most games, meeting and greeting fans, continuing a love affair that went back to his playing days.

He was also a regular on the charitable events schedule. Livingston had the pleasure to be with him at several of those, and remembers him as a true gentleman with a great sense of humor who will be sorely missed.

Gilbert was 80 years old, and is survived by his wife Judy, his four children, seven grandchildren, and millions of New York Rangers and hockey fans.

Gilbert was once quoted as saying “I’ve found that if you don’t love the city, the city won’t love you.”

Well, he certainly didn’t have that problem. New York loved Mr. Ranger, Rod Gilbert.