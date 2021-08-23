TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of refugees have fled Afghanistan since the Taliban took control, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says they would be welcome in the Garden State.
In a letter to the White House, Murphy said he believes the refugees could make enormous contributions to the state.
He urged President Joe Biden to speed up and expand the special immigration visa program.
“New Jersey stands ready to provide safe harbor, support, stability and peace to Afghan refugees,” the governor wrote on Facebook.