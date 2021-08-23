NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In a terrifying incident, police said Monday a woman was raped in a rideshare vehicle on Staten Island.
The 22-year-old woman told police she ordered the car around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and, after driving a few blocks, the driver pulled over, locked the doors and raped her.
He then forced her out of the car and drove off, according to police.
It happened on Forest Avenue in Silver Lake, near Silver Lake Park.
It was not immediately clear if the woman got into the car she ordered or a different one.