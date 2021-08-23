(CBS New York) – Following his stellar performance against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday afternoon Jets’ rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has officially become the new face of the NFL; at least on Twitter. The National Football League’s official Twitter account updated their header image Sunday afternoon with an action shot of Wilson mid-throw.
Gang Green toppled Green Bay by a final score of 23-14 in the team’s second preseason contest. Wilson, the second overall pick from the 2021 draft, hurled two touchdowns and completed 81% of his passes in just under two quarters of action.
The BYU product’s strong showing was an uplifting sight for Jets fans after a week that saw prized free agent addition Carl Lawson lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles during joint practices in Wisconsin.
Wilson and company will host the Eagles at MetLife Stadium in Friday night’s preseason finale at 7:30PM on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.