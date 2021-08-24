NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday near the corner of Avenue C and East Seventh Street in the Kensington neighborhood.
According to police, a 16-year-old boy got into an argument with an individual, who then stabbed the teen in the chest with a knife before running away.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police have released photos and video of an individual they are trying to identify in connection to the assault.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.