NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a series of salmonella outbreaks have been tied to Italian-style meats.

Thirty-six illnesses have been reported in 17 states.

One case was reported in New York. There have been no reports of illness in New Jersey or Connecticut.

Officials are still trying to determine the source and brands affected.

The CDC is recommending that people heat all Italian-style meats, like salami and prosciutto, before eating.

For more information, click here.

