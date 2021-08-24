NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday was awards night for the NYPD‘s new Blue Chips program, which connects officers to youth through basketball.
Both police and teenagers were honored at One Police Plaza.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul Hits The Ground Running, Outlines Priorities: Fighting COVID, Financial Relief, Ethics Reform
Through the program, officers coach and mentor kids across the city.
Commissioner Dermot Shea says it’s a way to help build relationships with the community and keep the kids on the right path.READ MORE: Bronx Man Pleading For Help After Beloved Dog Zink Was Stolen From Hotel
“The cops love the opportunity to work with the kids in the city, to mentor them, to teach them, so it’s a win-win,” he said.
“We want to make the community safer, and this is a tool to show kids a different side of the badge,” NYPD Officer Darnell Gatling said.MORE NEWS: Back-To-School Scramble Heats Up In NYC With Parents Waiting In Line For Hours To Buy Uniforms
The program kicked off in July. It’s open to kids ages 12-17.