LAKEHURST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Twenty-five thousand Afghan refugees traveling to the United States are expected to be housed at four military bases across the country, including Joint Base McGuire-Dix in South Jersey.
The first group of refugees arrived Tuesday night at the base in Lakehurst.READ MORE: Murphy: Afghan Refugees Are Welcome In New Jersey, ‘We’re Honored To Do Our Part’
Troops are helping stock the base with supplies, and the federal government will connect the refugees with resettlement organizations.READ MORE: Local Families Desperate To Help Loved Ones Trapped In Afghanistan: ‘They Are Refugees In Their Own Country’
The other participating bases are located in Wisconsin, Texas and Virginia.