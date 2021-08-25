NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A stabbing was caught on video over the weekend in Brooklyn.
The attack happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Hegeman Avenue near Bristol Street in Brownsville.
Surveillance video shows the 25-year-old victim standing on the sidewalk when the suspect walks by. The men appear to exchange words before the suspect lunges at the victim and stabs him several times.
Police said the victim suffered injuries to his face and stomach and was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.
The search continues for his attacker. Anyone for information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.