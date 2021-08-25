NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a violent armed robbery caught on video Sunday in Upper Manhattan.
It happened around 4:40 a.m. on 207th Street near 10th Avenue in Inwood.
Surveillance video shows the suspects robbing a 31-year-old man of his watch and chain.
Police said one suspect then fired a gun, hitting a vehicle.
The men then got into a black sedan and were seen heading into the Bronx on the 207th Street Bridge.
Anyone with information about them is asked to call the