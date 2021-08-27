NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding three suspects who robbed a gas station in Brooklyn.
The incident was caught on surveillance video.
It happened Thursday at 8:40 p.m. at the Shell gas station at Knapp Street and Avenue Y.
Surveillance video shows the men entering the shop at the station, and one of them pulling out a gun. Two of the suspects then went behind the counter, while the third acted as lookout.
Police say they got away with $2,500.
Fortunately, the clerk wasn't injured.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.